Senators re-acquire familiar faces

The Belleville Senators on Wednesday acquired forward Darren Archibald from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for defenseman Trent Bourque.

In addition, the Ottawa Senators acquired center Aaron Luchuk and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2021 from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Max Veronneau.

Archibald has tallied seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 34 games with the Marlies this season, his ninth pro campaign. A veteran of 441 games in the AHL with Toronto, Belleville, Utica and Chicago, Archibald finished last season with the B-Sens, notching 17 points in 28 games.

Archibald has totaled 103 goals and 93 assists for 196 points in the AHL, as well as six goals and eight assists in 55 NHL contests with Vancouver and Ottawa.

Luchuk, 22, has 50 points in 45 games with Newfoundland (ECHL) this season, while also making three appearances with the Marlies.

Luchuk spent his rookie season in the Senators organization in 2018-19, notching four goals and five assists in 27 games with Belleville.

Veronneau, 24, has recorded five goals and five assists in 33 games with Belleville this season. The rookie out of Princeton University has also skated in four NHL games with Ottawa in 2019-20 after making his NHL debut at the end of last season, when he collected two goals and two assists in 12 contests.

Bourque, 21, has spent most of his rookie season in the ECHL, appearing in 42 games with Brampton. He has one assist in five AHL outings with Belleville.