Red Wings re-sign forward Turgeon

The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed center Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.

Turgeon, 24, appeared in all 63 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2019-20, tallying 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points.

In four seasons with Grand Rapids, Turgeon has has tallied 36 goals and 57 assists for 93 points in 275 games. He has a cumulative plus/minus rating of plus-28, and has amassed just 74 penalty minutes.

A third-round pick by Detroit in the 2014 NHL Draft, Turgeon has appeared in nine career NHL games with the Red Wings.