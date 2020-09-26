Red Wings sign Elson to one-year extension

The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Turner Elson to a one-year contract extension.

Elson enters his eighth pro season in 2020-21 after recording nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 61 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2019-20. Elson set career highs in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) with the Griffins in 2018-19.

A native of New Westminster, B.C., Elson has appeared in 365 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, San Antonio, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford, totaling 70 goals and 78 assists for 148 points.

Originally signed as a free agent by Calgary on Sept. 22, 2011, Elson has appeared in one career NHL game, earning an assist with the Flames on Apr. 9, 2016.