Stars survive Game 5 on Perry’s winner

Corey Perry scored 9:23 into the second overtime period on Saturday night to lift the Dallas Stars to a season-saving 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning still hold a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Monday.

Perry’s game-winner was his second goal of the night and third of the last two games. The 35-year-old forward has 41 goals and 57 assists in 144 career Stanley Cup Playoff games since making his professional debut during the 2004 Calder Cup Playoffs, playing for the AHL’s Cincinnati Mighty Ducks.

Perry also spent time with the Portland Pirates in 2005-06, notching 34 points in just 19 regular-season games and scoring a goal in his lone playoff outing.

Joe Pavelski scored Dallas’s other goal in Game 5, the equalizer with 6:45 left in regulation. It was the 61st career Stanley Cup Playoff goal for Pavelski, making him the all-time leader among U.S.-born players.

Pavelski made his pro debut with the AHL’s Worcester Sharks in 2006-07, collecting 26 points in just 16 games.

Anton Khudobin finished with 39 saves on the night for the Stars.

Ondrej Palat, a Calder Cup winner in 2012 and the AHL’s leading postseason scorer in 2013, netted his 11th goal of the playoffs for the Lightning.