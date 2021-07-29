Red Wings sign Renouf, Witkowski

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a one-year contract and defenseman Luke Witkowski to a two-year contract.

Renouf played 18 games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2020-21, collecting three assists for the first points of his NHL career. He added one goal and two assists while skating in five AHL games with the Colorado Eagles.

Renouf returns to the Red Wings organization, where he began his career in 2016 after leaving the University of Maine. A two-time Calder Cup champion with Grand Rapids in 2017 and Charlotte in 2019, Renouf has skated in 279 career AHL contests with the Griffins, Checkers and Eagles, totaling 10 goals and 62 assists for 72 points and a plus-44 rating.

Renouf has totaled three assists in 19 NHL games with Colorado and Detroit.

Witkowski, a Michigan native, served as captain of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, posting two assists in 14 games.

Witkowski enters his ninth pro season having skated in 261 AHL games, all with Syracuse, totaling nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points.

Originally a sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2008 NHL Draft, Witkowski is back for his second stint with Detroit, having played for the club from 2017-19. In 131 career NHL games with the Lightning and Red Wings, he has two goals and 11 assists.