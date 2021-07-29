The 2021-22 AHL schedule is here! Details
Wild sign Czuczman to one-year contract

by AHL PR

The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Kevin Czuczman to a one-year, two-way contract.

Czuczman spent the last four seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, notching four assists in 28 games in 2020-21. He also skated in two NHL games with Pittsburgh last season, his first NHL action since 2014.

The eighth-year pro out of Lake Superior State University has played 402 games in the AHL with W-B/Scranton, Manitoba and Bridgeport, totaling 24 goals and 100 assists for 124 points.

In 15 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and the N.Y. Islanders, Czuczman has notched two assists.

