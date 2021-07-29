Avalanche sign Sikura, Matteau

The Colorado Avalanche have signed forwards Dylan Sikura and Stefan Matteau to one-year contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Sikura skated in 30 regular-season games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2020-21, posting 11 goals, 11 assists and a plus-10 rating. He added three goals and two assists in three postseason contests.

Sikura also played six games in the NHL with Vegas, recording two goals. He then made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Golden Knights, appearing in two games.

A native of Aurora, Ont., Sikura has played 121 games in the AHL over three pro seasons with Henderson and Rockford, posting 42 goals and 48 assists for 90 points.

A sixth-round choice by Chicago in the 2014 NHL Draft, Sikura has amassed three goals and 13 assists in 53 career NHL contests with the Blackhawks and Golden Knights.

Matteau spent the 2020-21 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, posting one goal in 18 games.

Matteau has played 361 games in the AHL over eight pro seasons with Cleveland, Chicago, St. John’s and Albany, recording 69 goals and 77 assists for 146 points. He also has seven goals and seven assists in 32 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Finals with the Wolves in 2019.

A first-round pick (29th overall) by New Jersey in the 2012 NHL Draft, Matteau has also notched six goals and five assists in 91 career NHL outings with Columbus, Vegas, Montreal and the Devils.