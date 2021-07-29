Maple Leafs sign Amadio, Seney

The Toronto Maple have signed forwards Mike Amadio and Brett Seney to one-year, two-way contracts.

Amadio played 25 games in the NHL between Los Angeles and Ottawa in 2020-21, totaling three assists. He added two assists in two AHL contests with the Ontario Reign.

A third-round choice by Los Angeles in the 2014 NHL Draft, Amadio has played 130 regular-season games in the AHL with Ontario, totaling 35 goals and 69 assists for 104 points. He made his pro debut with the Reign during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs and has recorded four goals and seven assists in 20 postseason contests.

Amadio has played 173 games in the NHL with the Kings and Senators, registering 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points.

Seney spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Binghamton Devils, tallying five goals and five assists.

In three pro seasons, Seney has skated in 129 AHL contests with Binghamton and has notched 30 goals and 51 assists for 81 points.

A sixth-round pick by New Jersey in the 2015 NHL Draft, Seney has collected five goals and eight assists in 53 career NHL outings.