Ducks sign Rafferty, O’Regan, Pateryn, Robinson

The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Brogan Rafferty to a one-year, one-way contract; left wing Danny O’Regan to a two-year, two-way contract; and defenseman Greg Pateryn and right wing Buddy Robinson to one-year, two-way contracts.

Rafferty spent most of the 2020-21 season on the Vancouver Canucks’ taxi squad, seeing action in one game and earning his first career NHL point with an assist.

As a rookie in 2019-20, Rafferty recorded seven goals and 38 assists for 45 points with the AHL’s Utica Comets, earning a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team and selection as a Second Team AHL All-Star. He also skated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Rafferty made his NHL debut in April 2019 following his junior season at Quinnipiac University.

O’Regan skated in 37 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2020-21, recording 16 goals and 21 assists and finishing second in the league with 37 points. He added three goals and three assists in five postseason games for Henderson.

Over five pro seasons, O’Regan has played 281 games in the AHL with Henderson, Hartford, Rochester and San Jose, totaling 83 goals and 138 assists for 221 points. He won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2016-17, when he put up 58 points in 63 games.

Originally a fifth-round selection by San Jose in the 2012 NHL Draft, O’Regan has played 25 NHL games with Buffalo and San Jose, collecting one goal and four assists.

Pateryn played 11 games in the AHL with Colorado and San Jose in 2020-21, tallying three goals. He also had one assist in 10 NHL contests between the Avalanche and Sharks.

A 10th-year pro, Pateryn has skated in 280 games in the NHL with San Jose, Colorado, Minnesota, Dallas and Montreal, totaling four goals and 38 assists for 42 points. In 175 AHL outings with San Jose, Colorado, Iowa, St. John’s and Hamilton, Pateryn has notched 28 goals and 36 assists for 64 points.

Pateryn was originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft.

Robinson spent the 2020-21 season with the Calgary Flames, appearing in nine games.

In 462 career AHL games with Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, Robinson has tallied 116 goals and 134 assists for 250 points.

A native of Bellmawr, N.J., Robinson has also collected two goals and one assist in 21 NHL contests with Calgary and Ottawa.