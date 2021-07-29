Eagles ink veteran winger Smith

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Dalton Smith to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Smith skated in 22 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2020-21, tallying one goal.

In 383 AHL games over nine pro seasons, Smith has totaled 27 goals and 29 assists for 56 points along with 727 penalty minutes with Rochester, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Syracuse and Springfield.

A second-round pick by Columbus in the 2010 NHL Draft, Smith made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 31, 2019.