Reign ink Quine

The Ontario Reign have signed forward Alan Quine to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Quine enters his 10th pro season after skating in 39 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights in 2021-22, collecting six goals and 22 assists for 28 points.

In 324 career AHL contests with Henderson, Bakersfield, Stockton, Bridgeport and Grand Rapids, Quine has registered 90 goals and 177 assists for 267 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2016.

A sixth-round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2013 NHL Draft, Quine has appeared in 106 NHL games with the Islanders and Calgary Flames, notching 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points.