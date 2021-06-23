Reign sign Sutter, Doty, Johnson to AHL deals

The Ontario Reign have signed forwards Brett Sutter, Jacob Doty and Adam Johnson to one-year American Hockey League contracts.

Sutter, 34, enters his 15th professional season in 2021-22 after collecting four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 39 regular-season games with Ontario this past year. On Apr. 16, he became just the 14th player in league history to reach 900 games played.

In 2018-19, Sutter scored a career-best 21 goals and was voted the winner of the AHL’s Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

A native of Viking, Alta., Sutter is one of nine members of his family to play in the National Hockey League, along with his father Darryl, five uncles and two cousins. Sutter was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2005 and has totaled 168 goals and 237 assists for 405 points in 909 games over his AHL career in Ontario, Iowa, Charlotte, Abbotsford and Quad City. He is a seven-time team captain in the AHL (including the last four years with the Reign), and was selected to captain the Western Conference team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

Sutter also has tallied two goals and eight assists in 60 NHL contests with Minnesota, Carolina and Calgary.

Doty, 28, tallied one goal in 12 games with the Reign in 2020-21. In 101 career AHL games with Ontario and Chicago, he has totaled seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points.

Johnson, 27, posted six goals and five assists for 11 points in 14 games with Ontario in 2020-21 after beginning the season with Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League.

Johnson has played 199 games in the AHL with Ontario and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting 45 goals and 74 assists for 119 points. He has also appeared in 13 NHL games, registering one goal and three assists with Pittsburgh.