Rocket gearing up to host All-Star Classic

📝 AHL On The Beat

Laval is getting ready to host the AHL All-Star Classic.

After two canceled editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank will finally take place on February 5 and 6 at Place Bell in Laval.

Forward Anthony Richard will represent the Rocket during this weekend of festivities. The Trois-Rivières native is having the best season of his professional career and is excited to spend some quality time with his family during the weekend — and to showcase his skills.

“It was a goal I had set at the beginning of the season to represent the Rocket at the All-Star Game and to do it in Laval is even better,” Richard said. “I’m happy to be able to live this with my family and that my parents and friends will be able to be there. Plus, I’m convinced that the Rocket will put on a great show.”

Laval defenseman Justin Barron was also announced as an All-Star. The 21-year-old defenseman was having a good time before being called up by the Montreal Canadiens on December 27. In his second year in the pros, Barron showed his talent and became an important part of the team.

More than three years after the event was first announced on January 31, 2020, the AHL stars will finally be in Laval for this fun event. The Rocket are in the final stages of preparation for a busy weekend at Place Bell, which begins on Saturday, February 4 with the Tim Hortons Minor Hockey Classic. The RONA AHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Sunday, February 5 at 6 p.m. ET, and the weekend will end with the Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

For more details, visit rocketlaval.com/en/tickets/2023-ahl-all-star-classic.