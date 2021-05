Picking up a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Tuesday night, the Laval Rocket clinched the Frank S. Mathers Trophy as champions of the Canadian Division for 2020-21.

It is the first division title for Laval, which joined the AHL in 2017.

Under head coach Joël Bouchard, the Rocket are 16-1-1-1 in their last 19 games and have a league-leading record of 22-5-2-1 (.783) with six games remaining on their schedule.