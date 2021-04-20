Marlies postponed; Rocket to visit Senators this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Toronto Marlies, as well as Toronto Public Health workplace guidelines, the Marlies’ games at the Belleville Senators on Fri., April 23 (AHL Game #458) and Sat., April 24 (AHL Game #460) and vs. Belleville on Wed., April 28 (AHL Game #463) have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

In addition, AHL Game #465 (Laval Rocket at Belleville Senators), scheduled for April 30, has been moved to Fri., April 23, at 7 p.m. ET, and AHL Game #469 (Laval at Belleville), scheduled for May 6, has been moved to Sat., April 24, at 3 p.m. ET.