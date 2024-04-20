Barracuda’s Sabourin, Rocket’s Roy suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

San Jose Barracuda forward Scott Sabourin has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Tucson on Apr. 19.

Sabourin will miss San Jose’s final game of the season tonight (Apr. 20) at Tucson, and will serve the remaining two games the next time he is on an active AHL roster.

Laval Rocket forward Joshua Roy has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at Belleville on Apr. 19.

Roy will miss Laval’s game tonight (Apr. 20) vs. Belleville.