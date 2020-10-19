Sabres sign Fogarty to one-year contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Steven Fogarty to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

Fogarty completed his fourth pro season in 2019-20, tallying 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points in 54 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. He was named the Wolf Pack’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Hartford community last year.

A third-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2011 NHL Draft, Fogarty has totaled 50 goals and 80 assists for 130 points in 252 career AHL contests, all with Hartford. He has also appeared in 18 regular-season games in the NHL with the Rangers – including seven in 2019-20 – and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on Aug. 3, 2020 against Carolina.