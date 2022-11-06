Saturday wrap: Islanders run streak to eight

📝 by Patrick Williams

Here is a look at Saturday night around the AHL:

BRIDGEPORT 5, HARTFORD 3

The Islanders have an eight-game point streak (7-0-1-0) following a 5-3 win over Hartford. Bridgeport’s league-leading power play (33.3 percent) went 2-for-4, the fifth game in a row that it has produced a goal. Arnaud Durandeau (two goals, one assist), Samuel Bolduc (one goal, one assist), and Jakub Skarek (29 saves) helped to lead the Islanders (7-1-1-1) while a three-assist night moved Ruslan Iskhakov into a tie for the AHL scoring lead at 14 points (four goals, 10 assists).

Sam Bolduc (@AHLIslanders) extends his point streak to 7 games with a goal to open up #HFDvsBRI. pic.twitter.com/tsu3kY28IP — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 5, 2022

TORONTO 5, BELLEVILLE 2

The Marlies’ winning streak is at six games after last night’s 5-2 win in Belleville. Adam Gaudette paced Toronto with his first pro hat trick, while Nick Abruzzese (one goal, two assists) supplied further offense, and Keith Petruzzelli made 26 saves for the Marlies (8-2-0-0), who are tied with the Providence Bruins with a league-leading 16 points.

COLORADO 7, ONTARIO 3

Twelve Eagles recorded a point to help earn a split in their two-game set with the Reign. Oskar Olausson (two goals) and Brad Hunt (three assists) carried the Eagles to a season-high seven goals, four of them in the second period. Jonas Johansson (22 saves) won his first game with Colorado (4-5-0-0).

Oskar Olausson puts the @ColoradoEagles on the board in #ONTvsCOL with his 2nd goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/u8WufGEKae — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 6, 2022

MILWAUKEE 3, SAN DIEGO 1

The Admirals (7-2-0-0) claimed their sixth consecutive win, finishing a two-game sweep of their visit to San Diego. Devin Cooley’s 25 saves earned him his third win of the season. Milwaukee and Ontario are tied for the Western Conference lead at 14 points.

ELSEWHERE

Cam York scored in overtime to lift Lehigh Valley to a 3-2 win in Laval… Utica’s Brian Pinho scored his fifth goal in the past six games to help the Comets over Rochester, 2-1… Providence rookie Luke Toporowski has a nine-game point streak (five goals, four assists) after scoring in the Bruins’ 3-2 win at Springfield… Kole Lind notched the first hat trick in team history as Coachella Valley downed Abbotsford, 3-1… Hugo Alnefelt made 28 stops and Declan Carlile scored his first two goals of the season in Syracuse’s 4-0 shutout win at Charlotte… Zach Fucale made 30 saves as Hershey edged Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2-1… Emil Bemstrom notched three points, including his third two-goal game of the season, to lead Cleveland past Chicago, 4-2… Mitchell Weeks became the fourth Rockford goaltender to earn a victory already this season, stopping 25 shots in a 4-1 win over Grand Rapids… Philip Kemp and Carter Savoie scored twice apiece and Seth Griffith had four points in Bakersfield’s 6-3 win at Henderson.