Senators re-sign Brown

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2021-22 season.

Brown, 23, played 13 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2020-21, collecting two goals and seven assists. He also appeared in one NHL game with Ottawa.

A first-round selection (11th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Brown has played 30 NHL games with the Senators, posting one goal and eight assists. In 94 AHL contests with Belleville, he has 23 goals and 56 assists for 79 points.

The native of Raleigh, N.C., won a bronze medal with the United States at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.