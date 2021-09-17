Silver Knights sign Duke to AHL deal

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed forward Reid Duke to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Duke, 25, returns for his fifth season in the Vegas Golden Knights organization after posting four goals and four assists for eight points in 17 games with the Silver Knights in 2020-21.

A native of Calgary, Alta., Duke has played 114 games in the AHL with Henderson and Chicago, totaling 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 points.

Originally a sixth-round pick by Minnesota in the 2014 NHL Draft, Duke was the first contracted player in Vegas Golden Knights history, signing as a free agent on March 6, 2017.