Rocket agree to terms with Roy

The Laval Rocket have agreed to terms on a one-year American Hockey League contract with forward Kevin Roy.

Roy spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, collecting 11 goals and 19 assists for a team-best 30 points in 35 games.

In 218 career AHL contests with Tucson, Springfield, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and San Diego, Roy has totaled 56 goals and 97 assists for 153 points. He has added four goals and four assists in 19 postseason games.

A native of Greenfield Park, Que., Roy was a fourth-round pick by Anaheim in the 2012 NHL Draft and has skated in 28 NHL games with the Ducks, totaling six goals and one assist.