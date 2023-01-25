Sharks, Avalanche make four-player deal

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley.

Kaut, a fifth-year pro, has recorded five goals and three assists in 10 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles this season, along with one goal and two assists in 27 games with the Avalanche.

In 173 career AHL contests with the Eagles, Kaut has totaled 47 goals and 52 assists for 99 points. A first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Kaut also has three goals and three assists in 47 career NHL games with the Avs.

MacDonald has collected two assists in 33 games with the Avalanche this season. In 76 career NHL games with Colorado and Florida, he has recorded two goals and 10 assists for 12 points.

A First Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and a Second Team selection in 2019-20, MacDonald has compiled 68 goals and 121 assists for 189 points in 271 career AHL games.

Merkley has recorded 14 assists in 30 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season, his third pro campaign. In 93 career AHL contests with San Jose, Merkley has totaled two goals and 42 assists for 44 points.

The Sharks’ first-round choice (21st overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Merkley has collected one goal and five assists in 39 career NHL games.