Wednesday wrap: Reign rally to stun Wranglers

Here is a look at Wednesday’s action around the AHL:

ONTARIO 3, CALGARY 2 (OT)

Lias Andersson scored the tying goal with 2:11 left in regulation before netting the winner 33 seconds into overtime as the Reign rallied past the Wranglers. Andersson now has 17 goals on the season, including eight in his last eight games. Dustin Wolf (27 saves) was less than six minutes away from a shutout when Austin Wagner got Ontario on the board with a shorthanded goal at 14:35 of the third period. Ben Jones and Nick DeSimone scored for Calgary, which fell to 4-0-1-0 against the Reign this season.

ROCHESTER 3, WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 2

Vinnie Hinostroza scored 4:42 into the third period of his Amerks debut to lift Rochester to a victory over the visiting Penguins. Hinostroza, assigned from Buffalo earlier in the week, was playing his first AHL game since Dec. 2, 2017. Lawrence Pilut and Jeremy Davies also scored and Malcolm Subban made 24 saves as the Amerks erased a 2-0 deficit and snapped a four-game losing streak. Former Amerk Alex Nylander scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

HERSHEY 5, LEHIGH VALLEY 2

Joe Snively scored his second goal of the game early in the third period to break a 2-2 tie and send the Bears to their sixth win in as many meetings with the Phantoms this season. Mason Morelli added a pair of third-period goals and Zach Fucale turned aside 20 shots for Hershey, which is 10-1-1-0 in its last 12 road games and 5-0-2-0 in its last seven overall. Elliot Desnoyers and Hayden Hodgson scored for Lehigh Valley.

SAN DIEGO 5, BAKERSFIELD 3

Rocco Grimaldi scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Gulls battled past the Condors to break a five-game losing slide. Michael Del Zotto added a goal and two assists, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Glenn Gawdin had a goal and an assist each and Lukas Dostal turned aside 30 shots for San Diego. Devin Shore tallied a goal and an assist for the Condors, his first AHL points of the season, and Ty Tullio potted his fourth goal in the last six contests.

ELSEWHERE

Chris Terry recorded two goals and an assist and Jakub Skarek stopped 32 shots as Bridgeport defeated Hartford, 6-2… Mack Guzda made 19 saves for his first pro shutout, leading Charlotte to a 4-0 win at Utica… Jake Lucchini scored midway through the third period and Scott Sabourin netted the overtime winner to lift Belleville over Laval, 2-1… Ivan Prosvetov made 21 saves and Tucson scored three times on 20 shots in the first period en route to a 4-1 win over Chicago… Marc Johnstone scored twice, including the game-winner with 4:40 remaining, as Toronto earned a 3-2 victory in Abbotsford… Henderson earned its fourth straight home win as Maxim Marushev and Brendan Brisson scored in the shootout to get past San Jose, 3-2.