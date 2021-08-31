Speltz joins Silver Knights as general manager

The Vegas Golden Knights have named Tim Speltz to the position of general manager of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights.

“We are very excited to have Tim join our organization. I’ve known him for a very long time, dating back to our days in the Western Hockey League, and he has an outstanding hockey mind.” said Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon. “As our organization has developed, we believe that it is important to our staff, players and fans to have a dedicated manager who will be involved in the day-to-day business of the Silver Knights. Tim will do an incredible job leading our efforts in Henderson.”

Speltz joins the organization after serving as the head of amateur scouting for the Toronto Maple Leafs for the last three seasons. He originally joined Toronto in 2016 as the director of western area scouting.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Speltz spent 26 years as the general manager of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs, an organization he joined in the summer of 1990. Under his leadership, the Chiefs won two WHL championships and Memorial Cups, in 1991 and 2008.

Speltz was honored as WHL Executive of the Year twice, following the 1995-96 and 1999-2000 seasons, and CHL Executive of the Year following the 1995-96 season. He was part of the management group for Hockey Canada at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and also served as part of the Hockey Canada management group for the Canadian under-20 program.

Speltz also served as general manager with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers from 1988 to 1990.