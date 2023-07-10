Suess returning to Moose

The Manitoba Moose have signed forward C.J. Suess to a two-year American Hockey League contract through the 2024-25 season.

Suess returns to Manitoba after spending the 2022-23 campaign with the San Jose Barracuda, where he recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 46 games. He also skated in one NHL game with the San Jose Sharks.

A fifth-round choice in the 2014 NHL Draft, Suess spent the first four years of his pro career in Winnipeg, collecting 45 goals and 38 assists for 83 points in 166 games with the Moose while appearing in four contests with the parent Jets.

The native of St. Paul, Minn., played four seasons at Minnesota State University.