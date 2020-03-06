Thunderbirds announce new partnership with Blues

The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced that the franchise has signed a five-year affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues, beginning with the 2020-21 season.

“Our two organizations share a commitment to community, fan engagement, and putting a first-rate product on the ice,” said Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa. “With this partnership, we believe the future is bright for professional hockey in Springfield.”

After winning their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019, the Blues currently sit in first place in the NHL’s Western Conference.

“Springfield is a strong franchise in a city with a rich hockey history,” said Blues president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong. “Our partnership will allow us to continue to develop our players and further strengthen our franchise as a whole.”

The Thunderbirds began play in the AHL in 2016 and are completing their fourth season affiliated with the NHL’s Florida Panthers. Since their inception, the Thunderbirds have seen significant growth in the areas of attendance, revenue generation and community engagement. The organization has been recognized at the league level for business excellence in the areas of ticket sales, community relations and corporate sales, and was the host of the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.