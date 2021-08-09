Veteran coach Nachbaur joins Heat staff

The Stockton Heat have added assistant coach Don Nachbaur and video coach Kohl Schultz to the team’s coaching staff.

The pair joins head coach Mitch Love, assistant coach Joe Cirella and development goalie coach Thomas Speer on the Heat staff for the 2021-22 season.

Nachbaur joins the Heat after spending the 2020-21 season as head coach at SC Bern in Switzerland and later an associate coach with Tri-City in the Western Hockey League.

Nachbaur’s coaching career dates back to 1994 and includes AHL stints as an assistant with the Philadelphia Phantoms (2000-02) and as head coach of the Binghamton Senators (2009-10). He has been a head coach at the junior level with Seattle, Tri-City and Spokane in the WHL, and was an assistant with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings from 2017-19.

The 62-year-old native of Kitimat, B.C., was played 15 professional seasons from 1979 to 1994, including 223 games in the NHL with Hartford, Edmonton and Philadelphia. He also played 469 games in the AHL with Springfield, Moncton, New Haven and Hershey, and was a member of Hershey’s 1988 Calder Cup championship team.

Schultz returns to Stockton after spending the previous two campaigns with Kansas City (ECHL), where he was an assistant coach. He had previously served as video coach for the Heat in 2017-18 and 2018-19.