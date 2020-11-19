Walman agrees to two-year deal with Blues

Restricted free-agent defenseman Jake Walman has agreed to a two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues, a two-way deal in 2020-21 and a one-way deal in 2021-22.

Walman, 24, skated in 57 games with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage last season, setting career highs with eight goals, 19 assists and 27 points. He also appeared in one game with the Blues, making his NHL debut on Jan. 4, 2020, at Vegas.

Walman has played 189 games in the AHL with San Antonio, Binghamton and Chicago, totaling 17 goals and 46 assists for 63 points.

He was originally a third-round selection by St. Louis in the 2014 NHL Draft.