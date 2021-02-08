WBS Penguins sign Schaller to AHL deal

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed forward Tim Schaller to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Schaller had attended Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

An eighth-year pro out of Providence College, Schaller tallied one goal in five AHL games with the Ontario Reign last season, along with five goals and one assist in 53 NHL contests between Los Angeles and Vancouver.

In 276 career NHL games with Buffalo, Boston, Vancouver and Los Angeles, Schaller has totaled 29 goals and 28 assists for 57 points. He has also appeared in 179 AHL contests with Rochester and Ontario, compiling 39 goals and 49 assists for 88 points.