Wednesday wrap: Giroux leads Wild over Eagles

Here is a look at Wednesday’s action around the AHL:

IOWA 5, COLORADO 3

Damien Giroux scored his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner with 3:22 left in the third period, as the Wild snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over the Eagles. Giroux (2g, 1a) and Dakota Mermis (1g, 2a) each had three points for Iowa and Turner Ottenbreit also scored his first of the year for the hosts. Oskar Olausson, Josh Jacobs and Alex Galchenyuk scored for Colorado.

HERSHEY 1, PROVIDENCE 0

Mike Vecchione scored 12:59 into the first period and Hunter Shepard made 22 saves for his eighth consecutive win as the Bears opened up an eight-point lead over the second-place Bruins in the Atlantic Division. Brandon Bussi made 21 stops for Providence.

ROCHESTER 5, UTICA 4 (OT)

Chase Priskie scored 2:34 into overtime as the Amerks salvaged a victory over the Comets after surrendering a four-goal lead. Brandon Biro had a goal and an assist for Rochester, his fifth consecutive multi-point game. Reigning AHL Player of the Week Graeme Clarke recorded a goal and an assist for Utica, giving him 11 points in his last five contests.

LEHIGH VALLEY 6, BRIDGEPORT 5 (SO)

Cooper Marody scored twice in regulation and Cal O’Reilly scored in the sixth shootout round to lift the Phantoms over the Islanders. Bridgeport earned a point by erasing a 5-3 deficit in the third period, with Andy Andreoff finishing a three-point night with the tying goal in the final minute.

ROCKFORD 4, GRAND RAPIDS 1

David Gust notched his second hat trick of the season to lead the IceHogs over the Griffins. Gust is now one off the league lead with 17 goals, and is tied for fourth with 34 points on the year. Lukas Reichel added a goal and two assists, and Jaxson Stauber stopped 25 of 26 shots.

CALGARY 9, BAKERSFIELD 2

Emilio Pettersen notched two goals and two assists, one of nine Wranglers to have multiple points in a convincing road win over the Condors. Matthew Phillips added two goals and an assist in his return from the parent Flames, and Dustin Wolf stopped 26 shots for his 15th win in 17 decisions.

LAVAL 6, SYRACUSE 3

Alex Belzile, Joël Teasdale and Rem Pitlick each notched a goal and an assist as the Rocket doubled up the Crunch at Place Bell. Gabriel Bourque added three assists for Laval, and Kevin Poulin made 29 saves. Alex Barré-Boulet scored twice for Syracuse.

ELSEWHERE

Joseph Woll turned aside 36 shots to backstop Toronto to a 4-2 win at Belleville… Jake Neighbours and Martin Frk each scored twice as Springfield came back from 3-1 down to earn a 7-4 win over Hartford… Coachella Valley scored three times in the third period, with Andrew Poturalski’s goal with 1:09 remaining giving them a 7-6 win over Ontario… Pavol Regenda, Glenn Gawdin and Michael Del Zotto each had a goal and an assist as San Diego edged Henderson, 5-4, for its first back-to-back wins of the season.