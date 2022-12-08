Wednesday wrap: Silver Knights ride shorties to win

Here is a look at Wednesday around the AHL:

HENDERSON 3, ONTARIO 1

Gage Quinney and Kaedan Korczak scored shorthanded goals and Laurent Brossoit stopped 30 shots as the Silver Knights defeated the Reign, 3-1. Henderson is now tied for the league lead with five shorthanded goals this season. Quinney added an empty-net goal in the game’s final minute. T.J. Tynan scored the lone goal for the Reign, breaking up Brossoit’s shutout bid with 1:32 to play. Cal Petersen turned aside 26 of 28 shots for Ontario.

ROCKFORD 2, MILWAUKEE 1 (SO)

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 36 of 37 shots for Milwaukee, but Lukas Reichel scored the tying goal with 5:46 left in regulation and potted the only goal of the shootout as the IceHogs edged the Admirals. Kiefer Sherwood scored for the Admirals.

SYRACUSE 5, ROCHESTER 1

The Crunch spotted the Amerks an early lead before scoring five unanswered goals for their seventh win in their last 10 games. Simon Ryfors notched a goal and two assists and Darren Raddysh recorded two assists, moving to within two points of the AHL scoring lead. Hugo Alnefelt stopped all 14 shots he faced in two periods of relief work for Syracuse.

BELLEVILLE 4, TORONTO 2

Former Marlie Antoine Bibeau made 20 of his 35 saves in the third period as the Senators got past Toronto to snap a five-game road losing streak. Angus Crookshank’s goal 7:55 into the third stood up as the game-winner.

HARTFORD 3, LEHIGH VALLEY 2

Will Cuylle tallied a goal and an assist during the Wolf Pack’s three goal opening period and Hartford held on to end a five-game winless slide. Ty Emberson and Andy Welinski also scored for the Wolf Pack, and Louis Domingue turned aside 15 shots.

GRAND RAPIDS 6, IOWA 2

Joel L’Esperance scored twice, Steven Kampfer added two goals and an assist and Magnus Hellberg made 40 saves as the Griffins downed the Wild. Taro Hirose notched three assists for Grand Rapids.