Wolf Pack snatch Game 1 from rival Bruins

Tyler Pitlick notched a goal and two assists to lead the Hartford Wolf Pack to a 4-3 win in Providence as the rivals kicked off their Atlantic Division semifinal series on Wednesday evening.

Winners of three straight games, the Wolf Pack have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series with Game 2 scheduled for Friday.

Pitlick’s three points came after he had totaled no goals and one assist in his previous 19 games. His goal with 33.5 seconds left in the second period broke a 2-2 tie and gave Hartford the lead for good.

Jake Leschyshyn notched a goal and an assist, and Rhode Island native and Providence College product Brett Berard recorded two assists for the Wolf Pack. Former Bruin Anton Blidh scored what would hold up as the winning goal with 1:28 gone in the third period.

Jimmy Lambert scored twice in his Calder Cup Playoff debut for Providence.

Dylan Garand made 32 saves for the Wolf Pack, while Brandon Bussi stopped 23 shots for the Bruins.

(Hartford leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Hartford 4, PROVIDENCE 3

Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Hartford at Providence, 7:05

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Hartford at Providence, 3:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern