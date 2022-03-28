Wolves acquire Bigras from W-B/Scranton

The Chicago Wolves have acquired defenseman Chris Bigras from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Bigras appeared in 28 games with the Penguins this season, tallying three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

A seventh-year pro, Bigras has recorded 24 goals and 93 points for 117 points over 267 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Lehigh Valley, Hartford, San Antonio and Lake Erie.

Bigras was originally a second-round pick by Colorado in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has played 46 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, collecting one goal and three assists.