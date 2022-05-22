Wolves drub Admirals to take 2-0 series lead

Stefan Noesen recorded a hat trick and was one of five Wolves to record three points as Chicago rolled to an 8-2 win over Milwaukee in Game 2 of the Central Division Finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolves have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, with the series shifting to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Noesen scored three of Chicago’s five goals during the second period as Chicago tied a franchise record for goals in a Calder Cup Playoff game, equaling their 8-2 win over Grand Rapids on Apr. 23, 2004.

The eight goals were the most ever allowed by the Admirals in the AHL postseason.

David Gust (2g, 1a), C.J. Smith (1g, 2a), Andrew Poturalski (1g, 2a) and Josh Leivo (3a) all had three-point games as well. Max Lajoie, coming off a three-assist effort in Game 1, scored a goal in Game 2, and Jack Drury tallied two assists.

Alex Lyon made 30 saves to improve to 5-0 (1.60, .940) on the postseason.

Jimmy Huntington and Cole Smith scored for Milwaukee, which has lost 15 of its last 16 road playoff games. Connor Ingram (1-3) allowed six goals on 16 shots over 29:49 of work; Devin Cooley made 15 saves in relief.

The Wolves have now outscored their opponents 28-8 in its first five games this postseason.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Sat., May 21 – CHICAGO 6, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 22 – CHICAGO 8, Milwaukee 2

Game 3 – Wed., May 25 – Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 27 – Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 29 – Milwaukee at Chicago, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern