Wolves score early, often in Game 1 win

The Chicago Wolves struck first in the Central Division Finals on Saturday night, posting a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals in the opener of their best-of-five series.

Game 2 is Sunday afternoon in Rosemont.

The Wolves started the scoring just 32 seconds into Game 1, with Jack Drury snapping home a shot on a two-on-one rush, his first of two goals on the evening.

Milwaukee pulled even 1:31 into the second period on a Cole Schneider goal, but Chicago scored three times before the end of the frame, including Andrew Poturalski’s goal with just 1.2 seconds to play.

Josh Leivo, Jamieson Rees and Stelio Mattheos all tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolves, and defensemen Max Lajoie notched three assists.

Alex Lyon (4-0) made 33 saves for Chicago, which has outscored its opponents 20-6 through its first four playoff games.

Connor Ingram (1-2) allowed four goals on 21 shots in two periods of work for Milwaukee. Devin Cooley played the third period and recorded 12 saves.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Sat., May 21 – CHICAGO 6, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 22 – Milwaukee at Chicago, 4:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 25 – Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 27 – Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 29 – Milwaukee at Chicago, 4:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern