Wolves, Thunderbirds to meet in 2022 Calder Cup Finals

The Chicago Wolves will face off against the Springfield Thunderbirds for the American Hockey League championship when the 2022 Calder Cup Finals get underway on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Led by head coach Ryan Warsofsky, the Wolves, top development team of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, are seeking their third Calder Cup title (2002, 2008), and the third for a Hurricanes/Whalers affiliate after wins by the Charlotte Checkers in 2019 and the Springfield Indians in 1991.

Under head coach Drew Bannister, the Thunderbirds, top development team of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, are the first Springfield team to reach the Calder Cup Finals in 31 years, and the first Blues affiliate ever to advance to the AHL’s championship round.