The Calgary Wranglers have signed defenseman Josh Brook to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Brook appeared in six games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2021-22, and recorded one assist in six ECHL games with Trois-Rivieres.

A second-round selection by Montreal in the 2017 NHL Draft, Brook has played 106 career AHL games with the Rocket, totaling six goals and 23 assists for 29 points.