Warsofsky joining Sharks after Cup win with Wolves

The San Jose Sharks have hired Ryan Warsofsky as an assistant coach.

Warsofsky joins the staff of new head coach David Quinn in San Jose after leading the Chicago Wolves to a Calder Cup championship in 2021-22.

The 34-year-old Warsofsky, the youngest head coach in the AHL last season, guided the Wolves to the best record in the league during the regular season at 50-16-5-5 (.724), then followed that up with a 14-4 mark in the playoffs as Chicago won its first championship since 2008.

A native of North Marshfield, Mass., Warsofsky joined the Carolina Hurricanes organization as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Checkers in 2018-19, helping them to a Calder Cup title that season. He was elevated to head coach in Charlotte prior to the 2019-20 season, and took over the Wolves when Carolina moved its affiliate there in 2020-21.

Prior to arriving in Charlotte, Warsofsky spent five seasons with South Carolina (ECHL), including 2016-18 as head coach and director of player operations. He guided the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2016-17.

Warsofsky began his coaching career in 2012 as an assistant at Curry College, where he also played two seasons after transferring from Sacred Heart University.

The Sharks also named Scott Gordon as an assistant coach. Gordon spent parts of 12 seasons as an AHL head coach in Lehigh Valley (2015-21) and Providence (2002-08) and ranks sixth in AHL history with 407 career victories. He won the Louis A.R. Pieri Award in 2007-08 as the AHL’s outstanding coach, and led both the Phantoms (2018) and the Bruins (2005) to appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals.