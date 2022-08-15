Firebirds to open home slate in Seattle, Everett

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have confirmed the locations of their first four home games, to be played in the Seattle area in October.

The Firebirds, the new top affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken, will take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 21 at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle, and again on Oct. 23 at Climate Pledge Arena, home of the Kraken.

On Oct. 28, the Firebirds will take on the Calgary Wranglers at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash., home of the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips. The Firebirds and Wranglers will then meet on Oct. 29 at Kraken Community Iceplex.

Acrisure Arena, the Firebirds’ home in the Coachella Valley, will host its first game on Dec. 18 when the Tucson Roadrunners come to town.

For ticket information, visit www.cvfirebirds.com.