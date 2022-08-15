Bears sign Anas to deal for 2022-23

The Hershey Bears have signed forward Sam Anas to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

A native of Potomac, Md., Anas set franchise records with 44 assists and 64 points for the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2021-22, leading his team in scoring for the third consecutive season. He was also voted the winner of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

Anas added four goals and 11 assists in 18 postseason games as the Thunderbirds reached the Calder Cup Finals.

In 357 games over six AHL seasons with Springfield, Utica and Iowa, Anas has totaled 96 goals and 188 assists for 284 points. He won the league scoring title and was a First Team AHL All-Star in 2019-20.