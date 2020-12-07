Zettler returns to Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired Rob Zettler as an assistant coach. On Jon Cooper’s staff, Zettler joins assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Derek Lalonde, along with goaltender coach Frantz Jean, and video coaches Nigel Kirwan and Brian Garlock.

Zettler rejoins the Lightning organization, having served as an assistant to Cooper with the Syracuse Crunch in 2012-13 before taking over as head coach of the Crunch when Cooper was promoted to Tampa Bay on Mar. 25, 2013. Zettler guided Syracuse to the Calder Cup Finals in 2013 and continued in that role through the 2015-16 campaign.

Zettler’s NHL coaching experience includes stints as an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks (2002-08, 2017-19) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2008-12). He also played 569 games in the NHL over 14 seasons with the Minnesota North Stars, San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals.