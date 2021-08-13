Abbotsford signs Sautner

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defensemen Ashton Sautner to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Sautner enters his seventh season in the Vancouver Canucks organization in 2021-22 after spending most of last season on the NHL taxi squad. He appeared in two games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Originally signed as a free agent by Vancouver on Mar. 14, 2015, Sautner has played 242 games in the AHL with Manitoba and the Utica Comets, totaling 11 goals and 38 assists for 49 points.

The native of Flaxcombe, Sask., has played 23 games in the NHL with Vancouver, posting three assists.