The Milwaukee Admirals have signed forward Robert Carpenter to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Carpenter, 25, spent his first two pro seasons with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers following four years at Boston University.

In 2020-21, Carpenter skated in 19 games and notched four goals and three assists.

A native of North Reading, Mass., Carpenter has collected nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 49 career AHL games.