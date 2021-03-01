AHL announces award winners for February

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Rem Pitlick, San Diego Gulls defenseman Jamie Drysdale and Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson have been selected as the league’s award winners for February.

Pitlick, the CCM/AHL Player of the Month, scored eight goals and totaled 10 points in eight games for Chicago last month, helping the Wolves to a share of the AHL’s best record.

Pitlick scored the game-winning goal in Chicago’s 5-4 victory at Rockford on Feb. 6, and netted two more goals including another game-winner in a 5-2 win over the IceHogs on Feb. 9. He had another two-goal game as Chicago defeated Iowa, 10-2, on Feb. 20, and followed that with a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory over the Wild on Feb. 21. After picking up a goal at Grand Rapids on Feb. 26, Pitlick closed out the month on a four-game scoring streak by recording a goal and an assist in an 8-4 win over the Griffins on Feb. 28.

A third-round pick by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick leads the AHL in goals and ranks second in points in 2020-21, his second pro season. The 23-year-old native of Ottawa, Ont., totaled 20 goals and 16 assists for 36 points in 63 games as a rookie with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20. Pitlick played three seasons at the University of Minnesota and has appeared in one career NHL game, debuting with the Predators on Mar. 25, 2019.

Drysdale, the CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month, registered four goals and five assists for nine points in 11 games from the San Diego blue line, tying for the team scoring lead.

Drysdale earned a goal and an assist in the second game of his pro career on Feb. 6, helping the Gulls to a 4-3 win over Bakersfield. He notched two assists in a 3-2 win over Colorado on Feb. 13, and potted the game-winning goal in overtime as San Diego beat the Eagles, 3-2, on Feb. 14. He assisted on the decisive score in a 4-3 win over Bakersfield on Feb. 17, and had his third multiple-point outing of the month with a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over Colorado on Feb. 20. Finally, Drysdale scored his fourth goal of the season – tops among all AHL defensemen – in a 3-2 setback at Henderson on Feb. 26.

A first-round choice (sixth overall) by Anaheim in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale has played the last two seasons with Erie in the Ontario Hockey League, earning OHL First All-Star Team honors in 2019-20. The 18-year-old Toronto native has represented Canada at the last two IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments, winning gold in 2020 and silver in 2021.

Thompson, the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month, was 4-1-0 in five starts last month, allowing two goals or fewer in each and registering a 1.81 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage.

One of three Silver Knights goaltenders to earn a victory last month, Thompson got the call for the team’s inaugural game on Feb. 6 and was named the contest’s first star, making 29 saves in a 5-2 win over Ontario. He stopped 23 shots in a 6-2 victory over the Reign on Feb. 8, and he turned aside 26 shots in a 3-1 win at Bakersfield on Feb. 12. Thompson stopped 41 of 43 shots in a loss to Bakersfield on Feb. 20, and came back with a 28-save effort in a 3-2 win at Ontario on Feb. 21.

Thompson, 24, signed an entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 13, 2020, after posting a .929 save percentage in 32 games last season with South Carolina of the ECHL. He played major junior with Brandon of the Western Hockey League and spent the 2018-19 season at Brock University, where he was named the U Sports OUA West Goaltender of the Year.

Each monthly award winner will receive an etched crystal award from CCM in recognition of his achievement.