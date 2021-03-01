Willman named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 28, 2021.

Willman scored five goals in three games last week, surpassing his output from his previous 28 career AHL contests.

Willman notched the first two-goal game of his AHL career on Wednesday night, including the winning tally in Lehigh Valley’s 5-4 overtime victory against Binghamton. He scored again in a 4-2 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, and netted two more goals on Saturday as the Phantoms earned a point in a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Penguins.

A second-year pro from Barnstable, Mass., Willman is tied for the Phantoms team lead with six goals this season and has totaled seven points in seven games in 2020-21. He collected three goals and six assists in 24 AHL games with Lehigh Valley in 2019-20, adding 25 points in 20 contests with Reading (ECHL). Willman was originally a fifth-round selection by Buffalo in the 2014 NHL Draft and played collegiately at Brown University (2014-18) and Boston University (2018-19).

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Willman will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.