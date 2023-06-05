AHL Morning Skate: June 5, 2023

The Milwaukee Admirals have been here before.

Twice they fended off elimination in their Central Division semifinal series with Manitoba. Then they did it again in Game 5 of the best-of-five division finals against Texas.

So if an elimination game is an uncomfortable spot for the Admirals, at least it is a familiar one. They will revisit that win-or-go-home pressure again tonight on the road against Coachella Valley, where they dropped the opening two games of the Western Conference Finals.

“We’ve just got to go in and win the first game,” Admirals head coach Karl Taylor said via the team website after Saturday’s 2-1 home loss in Game 5. “We’ll focus on what we can do. We’ll prep for the building, prep for what they’re going to do, and make sure we’re ready to play.”

In Game 1 at Acrisure Arena, the Admirals had a 3-2 third-period lead before the Firebirds pulled away for a 6-4 win. And in Game 2 it was a one-goal contest deep into the third period until a pair of empty-net goals sent Coachella Valley on to an eventual 5-3 victory.

“We feel we left some opportunities there the last time we played,” Taylor continued. “We lost both games, but we felt there were opportunities to win both. We’re not afraid of that building.”

