AHL “Return to Play” task force established

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today the formation of a Return to Play task force, established for the purpose of providing expert leadership and strategic direction to the AHL in planning for the league’s return to play in the 2020-21 season.

The members of the Return to Play task force have exhibited a strong commitment to the AHL and are experienced and respected NHL general managers, AHL team presidents and ownership representatives. The group will be chaired by outgoing AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews.

The Return to Play task force will not have any operational or management responsibility for executing the AHL’s return to play, but rather will provide strategic leadership to the league in developing or identifying opportunities for a return-to-play process that can gain widespread support in both the AHL and the National Hockey League.

AHL 2020-21 Strategic Return to Play Task Force
David Andrews, Chairman
Mark Chipman – Chairman and Governor, Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Dubas – General Manager, Toronto Maple Leafs
Ken Holland – General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Edmonton Oilers
David Poile – General Manager and President of Hockey Operations, Nashville Predators
Don Sweeney – General Manager, Boston Bruins
Steve Yzerman – Executive Vice President and General Manager, Detroit Red Wings
Jeff Barrett – Chief Executive Officer, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Tera Black – Chief Operating Officer, Charlotte Checkers
Jim Brooks – Co-Owner, Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Todd Frederickson – President, Iowa Wild
Mike Ostrowski – President and Chief Operating Officer, Cleveland Monsters
Matt Savant – President, Business Operations, San Diego Gulls

