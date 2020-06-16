Sabres make changes to Rochester hockey staff

The Buffalo Sabres announced today that Rochester Americans general manager Randy Sexton, head coach Chris Taylor and assistant coaches Gord Dineen and Toby Petersen have all been relieved of their duties.

Sexton had joined the Sabres organization as assistant general manager and GM of the Amerks on June 26, 2017. Taylor was hired as Rochester’s head coach four days later.

In three seasons with Taylor behind the bench, the Amerks posted a record of 116-65-20-13 and reached the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2018 and 2019. Rochester was second in the North Division when the remainder of the 2019-20 season was canceled last month.