Flames sign Zagidulin to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender Artyom Zagidulin to a one-year, two-way contract.

Zagidulin, 24, completed his first North American season in 2019-20, appearing in 30 games for the AHL’s Stockton Heat. He went 16-7-4 with a 3.07 goals-against average, an .898 save percentage and two shutouts.

A native of Magnitogorsk, Russia, Zagidulin won his AHL debut on Oct. 4 at Colorado and went 11-1-2 in his first 14 decisions.

Zagidulin spent parts of three seasons (2015-17, 2018-19) in the KHL with Magnitogorsk Metallurg and Kunlun Red Star.

