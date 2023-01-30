Crunch’s Alnefelt named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 29, 2023.

Alnefelt stopped 80 of the 81 shots he faced over two starts last week, good for a 0.51 goals-against average and a .988 save percentage.

On Friday evening, Alnefelt made 29 saves and was named the first star of the game in the Crunch’s 1-0 loss to Utica. Then on Sunday, he set an AHL career high with 51 saves (his previous best was 36) and recorded his second shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory at Providence.

Alnefelt ranks fourth in the AHL with a 2.20 goals-against average and second with a .929 save percentage this season, and has a record of 11-5-1 in his 18 appearances for the Crunch.

A native of Danderyd, Sweden, the 21-year-old Alnefelt was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2019 NHL Draft and made his North American debut with the Crunch in 2021-22, posting a 3.14 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 23 contests. Alnefelt also made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season, playing one period of relief in a game at Florida on Dec. 30, 2021.